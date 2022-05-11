Columbia High honors 75 years of publication with award-winning yearbook

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia High school’s award-winning yearbook is taking a nostalgic approach as it has now been 75 years of publication.

“There were some weird parallels,” said Editor-In-Chief of the Columbian, Kelsey Sherman.

It took a few years of research and journalism to track down the 1942 edition of the yearbook. The first EIC was Martha Jane Brown.

“The first editor in chief was actually the valedictorian of her class as well so it was kind of cool that 75 years later, here I am, the editor-in-chief and valedictorian,” said Sherman.

The hard work didn’t go unnoticed. The 2022 edition won 51 awards at the Florida Scholastic Press Association conference last month including three “best of the best” awards, 17 “All-Florida” awards and 20 “Excellence” awards.

TRENDING STORY: Physics students from Gainesville High School are participating in the annual egg drop challenge

“You’re just not going to find opportunities in any other program that you’re gonna find at the Columbian,” said Marketing and Business Editor, Bailey Lacy.

The media department offers video editing, podcasting, photography, and broadcasting elements on top of the school’s journalism courses.

“I was able to be in charge of a $60K publication at 16 and it just gives you these real world experiences that you just don’t find in very many programs,” said Lacy.

In about two weeks’ time, these student journalists take the next chapter, ready to conquer college.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.