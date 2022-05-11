Deadly crash in Clay County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was killed and another badly hurt in a crash in Clay County.

State troopers say the crash killed a 74-year-old man from Middleburg and left a 54-year-old woman from Keystone Heights in serious condition.

Troopers say the man was driving on County Road 215 in Middleburg when he pulled out on State Road 21.

The woman was driving south on State Road 21 and hit the vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital where the man died from his injuries. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

