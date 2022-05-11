Advertisement

Deadly crash in Clay County

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was killed and another badly hurt in a crash in Clay County.

State troopers say the crash killed a 74-year-old man from Middleburg and left a 54-year-old woman from Keystone Heights in serious condition.

Troopers say the man was driving on County Road 215 in Middleburg when he pulled out on State Road 21.

The woman was driving south on State Road 21 and hit the vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital where the man died from his injuries. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

TRENDING STORY: “I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

FHP says one killed, another injured in crash.
Deadly crash in Clay County
Gov. DeSantis announces millions in funding for infrastructure improvements in rural communities
Gov. DeSantis announces millions in funding for infrastructure improvements in rural communities
PAIGE'S KITCHEN
Paige’s Kitchen: Cucumber Sandwich
Three hospitals in north-central Florida received A’s on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
Three hospitals in north-central Florida received A’s on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade