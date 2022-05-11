Advertisement

Florida school yearbook on hold over LGBTQ protest photos

The principal at Lyman High School says one yearbook page is out of compliance with school board policy. (WESH, MADISON KOESLER, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGWOOD, Fla. (AP) - Students at a central Florida high school were told they won’t get their yearbooks until they’re censored.

The principal at Lyman High School says one page is out of compliance with school board policy. It shows images of students holding rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign during a protest of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K through 3.

Students at the school in Longwood planned a protest at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Seminole County School Board.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

Physics students from Gainesville High School are participating in the annual egg drop challenge
Physics students from Gainesville High School are participating in the annual egg drop challenge
HCA Florida-North Florida Hospital is hosting a stroke symposium in honor of Stroke Awareness...
HCA Florida-North Florida Hospital is hosting a stroke symposium in honor of Stroke Awareness Month
Loften Training Center is having a rapid intervention firefighter training event
Loften Training Center is having a rapid intervention firefighter training event
Just as Americans gear up for summer road trips, the price of oil remains stubbornly high.
US inflation might have dipped last month from 40-year high
Horse Capital TV highlights one family’s move to the horse capital
Horse Capital TV highlights one family’s move to the horse capital