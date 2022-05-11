Gainesville woman arrested on child neglect charge

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars on a child neglect charge.

Police say her children were found wandering in the street. 29-year-old Chrissa Taylor was arrested Monday.

Police say her 4 and 5-year-old children wandered away from their home to look for food on Sunday.

They say Taylor was sleeping when the children left their home.

A medical exam showed both kids are underweight.

TRENDING STORY: Judge announces he’ll block DeSantis’ redistricting plan

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.