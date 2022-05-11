Advertisement

Gainesville woman arrested on child neglect charge

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars on a child neglect charge.

Police say her children were found wandering in the street.   29-year-old Chrissa Taylor was arrested Monday.

 Police say her 4 and 5-year-old children wandered away from their home to look for food on Sunday.   

They say Taylor was sleeping when the children left their home. 

A medical exam showed both kids are underweight.

