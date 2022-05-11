Gator baseball team completes season series sweep of Bethune-Cookman, 7-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida baseball team extended its overall winning streak to five and prevailed for the seventh time in the last eight games with Tuesday’s 7-0 win over Bethune-Cookman at Condron Ballpark. The Gators reach 30-18 overall.

Offensively, Josh Rivera and Sterlin Thompson had multi-hit games and combined for three RBI’s. Wyatt Langford crushed his 16th homer of the season, and Jac Caglianone added his tenth hit in 34 at-bats since becoming a regular in the lineup. Thompson has now reached base safely in 17 straight games.

On the mound, Right-handed pitchers Tyler Nesbitt, Nick Ficarrotta, and Blake Purnell combined on a five-hit shutout, walking two and striking out 11 batters. Nesbitt had his longest outing of the season, pitching four innings, striking out four batters and allowing four hits.

Florida has won its last five meetings against Bethune-Cookman and resumes SEC play Friday through Sunday with a road series against Missouri.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.