Gov. DeSantis announces millions in funding for infrastructure improvements in rural communities

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor DeSantis visited Mayo this morning announcing $6.5 million dollars in funding to Lafayette County for infrastructure projects.

It’s part of his commitment to address the issues people in rural communities face.

“I am announcing my commitment to approve 30 million dollars in the budget for the rural infrastructure fund,” said DeSantis.

The money will be used for road resurfacing, improving internet access, and increasing resources for law enforcement.

$500,000 will be going to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office to update communications radios.

DeSantis also visited Gilchrist County, explaining how the rural infrastructure fund will benefit Floridians.

“We are supporting $400 million dollars for rural broadband in the state of Florida,” he said.

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz, said not too long ago people in more rural parts of the county didn’t have internet access, so more funding for broadband internet will only improve public safety.

“If you probably asked everybody in the county it’s probably in the top five things of their biggest concerns,” said Schultz.

He said this is just one of many positive changes that will come from this funding.

$370,000 is also going to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office to increase salaries.

“I won’t lose people to other counties because they can go make 10,000 dollars more, we are instantly competitive and we’re gonna be able to keep our employees here.”

The Florida legislature passed the budget. Once the governor signs it, both counties will receive the funding.

