HCA Florida-North Florida Hospital is hosting a stroke symposium in honor of Stroke Awareness Month
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida-North Florida Hospital is holding a stroke symposium.
The hospital invites you to learn more in honor of Stroke Awareness Month.
This event features several educational sessions featuring doctor-led presentations and workshops.
This event will be held at HCA Florida-North Florida Hospital from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
