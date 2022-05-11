HCA Florida-North Florida Hospital is hosting a stroke symposium in honor of Stroke Awareness Month

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida-North Florida Hospital is holding a stroke symposium.

The hospital invites you to learn more in honor of Stroke Awareness Month.

This event features several educational sessions featuring doctor-led presentations and workshops.

This event will be held at HCA Florida-North Florida Hospital from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

