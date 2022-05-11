Horse Capital TV highlights one family’s move to the horse capital

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Families have been moving to Ocala so they can live in the horse capital.

Hear how one family made the move down in this week’s Horse Capital TV.

RELATED STORY: Horse Capital TV highlights The Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association Champions Award Gala

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.