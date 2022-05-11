Advertisement

Horse Capital TV highlights one family’s move to the horse capital

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Families have been moving to Ocala so they can live in the horse capital.

Hear how one family made the move down in this week’s Horse Capital TV.

RELATED STORY: Horse Capital TV highlights The Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association Champions Award Gala

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
Physics students from Gainesville High School are participating in the annual egg drop challenge
Physics students from Gainesville High School are participating in the annual egg drop challenge
Physics students from Gainesville High School are participating in the annual egg drop challenge
Physics students from Gainesville High School are participating in the annual egg drop challenge
HCA Florida-North Florida Hospital is hosting a stroke symposium in honor of Stroke Awareness...
HCA Florida-North Florida Hospital is hosting a stroke symposium in honor of Stroke Awareness Month
Loften Training Center is having a rapid intervention firefighter training event
Loften Training Center is having a rapid intervention firefighter training event