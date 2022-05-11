“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A father and son from Live Oak could face a long stretch in federal prison.

“I said y’all ain’t hear that loud bang? I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns,” said Jay Sebrinkley, witness.

That’s when federal agents arrested 24-year-old Greg Eward from a shopping center in Lake City.

His father, 44-year-old Dustin Eward, was arrested in Live Oak, where the father and son both live.

They face charges for owning and distributing firearm silencers that are not in the National Firearms Registration.

Dustin also faces charges for threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer.

“I saw the guy that was cuffed in one of the black vans that they had,” said Kaiden Flint, witness. “He looked really maniacal. I mean long really frizzy hair, looked kind of crazy to me.”

Both Flint and Sebrinkley were working at NutraLean when the scene unfolded in the parking lot, something they said they’ve never seen before.

“Lake City’s a really small town, you don’t get a whole lot of that happening but recently it seems like a whole bunch is happening,” said Flint.

One man who’s father owns Future Fitness, a gym in the shopping center, said he thought a bomb went off.

“Everybody was coming out of the gym trying to figure out what was going on. We had no idea,” said Chace Curtis.

He said Greg Eward came to the gym every day.

“You never know who’s who, so you just gotta keep your eyes open.”

According to the State Attorney’s Office, the Ewards mailed two packages with firearm silencers to an undercover federal agent.

Dustin Eward could face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison, and Greg Eward could face up to 10 years.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.