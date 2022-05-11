Lake Butler residents are collecting diapers for a widowed mother of three young children

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Shawn Kangas was killed last Monday after a truck rear ended him while he waited at a red light.

“We’ve just tried to be there as much as we can for our daughter and our grandchildren. There’s been long nights where the babies have been up at the window waiting on daddy to get home from work, till wee hours of the morning” said Shawn’s mother in law, Joyce Elixson.

Shawn was thirty-five, and he left behind his wife, Destiny, and three children all three years old or younger.

Family friends knew they had to take action after hearing the news, and set up a diaper and wipe donation box at three locations in the community

“As a mother I couldn’t imagine having three young children that age and a spur of the moment lose everything basically. He was her only source of income, whatever we can do to help her. She’s grieving right now there’s probably a lot of heartache” said donation drive organizer, Kristi Morton.

Destiny is a stay at home mom and full time nursing student.

“I couldn’t sleep, I knew we had to do something to help her help the babies. Three babies in diapers. Diapers are expensive” said family friend and organizer, Ashlee Hodges.

The diaper and wipe donation boxes are located at the front of Southern Goddess Boutique and B-Squared restaurant in Lake Butler, and the AutoZone in Macclenny, where Shawn worked.

“It will take a big financial burden off of her and us for diapers and things like that while she tries to finish school. Thank you all and god bless y’all” said Elixson

Donations boxes will be open until Saturday and on Sunday organizers will be at Jackson Building supply in Lake Butler from 9am-1pm to take any more donations.

In a time of hurt, neighbors are helping cover the pain.

Link to Shawn’s GoFundMe.

