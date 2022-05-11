Advertisement

Loften Training Center is having a rapid intervention firefighter training event

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator FOOLS is hosting a rapid intervention firefighter training event.

This training session will go over rapid intervention skills, stations, and rapid intervention scenarios.

TRENDING STORY: Lake Butler residents are collecting diapers for a widowed mother of three young children

Tickets at $30 and lunch will be provided.

This event will be held at the Loften Training Center at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

Professional equestrian makes strides in recovery journey
Professional equestrian makes strides in recovery journey
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
Physics students from Gainesville High School are participating in the annual egg drop challenge
Physics students from Gainesville High School are participating in the annual egg drop challenge
Physics students from Gainesville High School are participating in the annual egg drop challenge
Physics students from Gainesville High School are participating in the annual egg drop challenge
HCA Florida-North Florida Hospital is hosting a stroke symposium in honor of Stroke Awareness...
HCA Florida-North Florida Hospital is hosting a stroke symposium in honor of Stroke Awareness Month