Marion County Department of Health puts out new “community health assessment”

By Julia Laude
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Department of Health in Marion County (Marion DOH) is hoping to hear from you about what it’s like living in the county. On Tuesday the state agency launched a new “community health assessment” for residents to share their thoughts anonymously.

Operations Director for the Marion DOH, Craig Ackerman said it’s similar to what an individual would go through during an annual checkup, except, in this case, the patient isn’t just one person, it’s the entire community.

The health questionnaire is being done in partnership with the Marion DOH, AdventHealth Ocala, and the WellFlorida Council. It’s something they do every three years.

They’re taking just about everything into consideration from transportation to education, to substance abuse, and gun violence. The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete.

“These are items that are not traditionally thought of as health items, but as you can imagine if you have problems in these areas, they can very, very easily how healthy you can be,” Ackerman said.

And these things can easily impact our mental health. “Nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness,” according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

“I think more than ever, coming through these last couple years of the pandemic, one thing we’ve learned as providers is to really be sensitive to patient’s mental health needs,” Chief Medical Officer for HCA Ocala hospital / West Marion hospital, Eric Schuck said.

The survey will be live for the next six to eight weeks and can be accessed here. Once the survey comes offline, the Marion DOH will create an updated Community Health Improvement Plan.

A separate survey is available to gain feedback from local healthcare providers. That can be found here.

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
FHP says one killed, another injured in crash.
FHP says one killed, another injured in crash.
Gov. DeSantis announces millions in funding for infrastructure improvements in rural communities
Three hospitals in north-central Florida received A’s on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
