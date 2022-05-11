Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Gainesville on 39th Avenue

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A wreck on 39th Avenue in Gainesville results in the death of a motorcyclist.

According to Gainesville Police Department officials, the person driving the motorcycle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Northwest 24th Boulevard and Northwest 39th Avenue.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person in the vehicle that hit the motorcycle driver has non-life-threatening injuries

