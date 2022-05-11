Motorcyclist dies in crash in Gainesville on 39th Avenue

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A wreck on 39th Avenue in Gainesville results in the death of a motorcyclist.

According to Gainesville Police Department officials, the person driving the motorcycle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Northwest 24th Boulevard and Northwest 39th Avenue.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person in the vehicle that hit the motorcycle driver has non-life-threatening injuries

