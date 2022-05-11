Paige’s Kitchen: Cucumber Sandwich

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are searching for an appetizer that will appeal to everyone in the family, your search is over. These cucumber sandwiches hit all the right cool notes making you one cool cook. Enjoy!

1/8 ounce package of cream cheese at room temperature.

1/2 cup of mayonnaise

1.7 ounces of zesty Dry Italian Good Seasons salad dressing package

2 Loaves of good French bread cut into 1-inch slices

2 English cucumbers sliced

Fresh dill and paprika to garnish

In a medium bowl mix together the cream cheese, mayonnaise, and Italian dressing mix. Refrigerate for at least 6 hours but it is better to refrigerate overnight.

Spread cream cheese mixture onto slices of bread and top with cucumber slices. Garnish with dill and paprika.

Cucumber Sandwich

