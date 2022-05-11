Professional equestrian makes strides in recovery journey

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - When Cassandra Kahle fell off of her horse during Horses in the Sun Ocala in January, her world of riding, competing and training was put on halt as she spent weeks at UF Health Shands with brain trauma.

Now three months later, Kahle is pushing forward and is back on her feet taking steps towards her normal life. She is undergoing speech and physically therapy at a rehab center in Atlanta.

“It’s good. It’s a long process but every week I feel a little stronger and accomplish something they told me to be patient about, so I feel like we’re going in the right direction,” Kahle said.

RELATED STORY: Professional rider hospitalized with brain injury after fall at HITS Ocala

Watching her heal has been emotional for her loved ones, like Emil Spadone, who said you can never take anything for granted.

“We show, we jump, if seen her fall off so many times.. no offense,” he said as he laughed with Kahle. “But she always gets up and off she goes again. It was such a harsh reality that so much can change and so drastically in such a short amount of time.”

The love and support Kahle received during this journey is something she also doesn’t take for granted. More than $158,000 was raised to help with her medical funds.

As she continues to take it day by day, she’s counting down the days until she cant get back on the saddle.

Until then, she’ll be in New Jersey this summer attending shows, giving lessons and helping at the barn anyway she can. Doing what she loves most.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.