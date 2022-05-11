Protesters gather outside state attorney’s office to demand justice for Cheryl Weimar

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than a dozen women and a handful of men gathered in front of the Marion County judicial center in Ocala Tuesday morning to demand justice for former Lowell Correctional Institute inmate, Cheryl Weimar. Inside the courthouse is the office of Fifth Circuit state attorney Bill Gladson.

“Justice for Cheryl,” the group chanted in support of the now paralyzed woman.

Weimar had a long and rocky relationship with then-boyfriend, Steven Horowitz that would ultimately lead her to Lowell in 2016.

In Jan. 2014, according to an arrest report from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Horowitz struck Weimar “in the face with a closed fist causing her to fall to the floor.” The deputy report also states that he kicked her several times when she was on the ground.

This wouldn’t be their last encounter.

A few months later in June, the couple got into an argument over Horowitz smoking marijuana. The report states “he started to attack her by throwing her on the bed and hitting her” when she confronted him. She retaliated by cutting him with a pair of scissors.

They would meet again in the New Year. According to arrest records, police officers were dispatched to a stabbing on Polk Street in Hollywood just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2015. During this incident, Horowitz told police he was trying to break up with Cheryl and that’s when she stabbed him with “two steak knives.”

At the time, Weimar entered a not guilty plea but was ultimately charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer with violence. She was sentenced to seven years in prison.

“Cheryl Weimar broke the law, she went to court, she was sentenced to prison, she was held accountable,” Exec. Dir. of the non-profit Change Comes Now, Debra Bennett-Austin said Tuesday at the protest.

Accountability - it’s what Bennett-Austin and the other protesters are demanding.

In Aug. 2019, while on a work assignment at Lowell, Weimar was brutally beaten by on-duty corrections officers. In her lawsuit against the state department of corrections, Weimar claims it was Officer Ryan Dionne and Lt. Keith Turner who beat her so severely that they broke her neck, leaving her a quadriplegic.

It’s been three years and neither man has been charged with the crime.

“She can’t feed herself, she can’t brush her own hair, she can’t answer her own telephone and nobody is being punished for it,” said Bennett-Austin.

Just months after the beating, Turner was arrested for molesting a child which he detailed in a letter to a family member. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the abuse started in 2012, when the victim was only 7-year-old. It was determined he had also “committed crimes of a sexual nature against the second juvenile victim as well,” according to an MCSO Facebook post.

Dionne has also had run-ins with law enforcement. In 2013 he was arrested for domestic battery, but court records show, the case was dismissed because the victim “signed a waiver requesting no prosecution” take place.

FDLE staff told TV20 they “worked more than 2,600 hours investigating the injuries of Cheryl Weimar” conducting 117 interviews. Their investigation was handed over to the State Attorney’s Office on November 19, 2021.

TV20 reached out to Gladson’s office multiple times via email and we called his office. Staff initially said they weren’t going to comment on the issue, but Chief Assistant State Attorney Walter Forgie eventually responded to our request for comment writing via email, “We are reviewing FDLE’s findings thoroughly and expect to complete our review of this matter in the near future.”

