A Santa Fe student’s family settled their lawsuit against a semi-truck driver and the company after a deadly crash in 2019

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of a Santa Fe student, who died in a fiery crash, have settled their lawsuit against a semi-truck driver and company.

In 2019, an Eagle Transport gas tanker truck was southbound on NW. 43rd St. in Gainesville when the driver missed the gas station and made an illegal u-turn.

At the same time, a small car, driven by 20-year-old Lucca Roch-Hernandez, collided with the truck and ended up underneath it.

The tanker then burst into flames, killing Roch-Hernandez.

The parties are now filing for a dismissal with prejudice as soon as the settlement money is exchanged.

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
Three hospitals in North Central Florida received A’s on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
