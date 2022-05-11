A Santa Fe student’s family settled their lawsuit against a semi-truck driver and the company after a deadly crash in 2019

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of a Santa Fe student, who died in a fiery crash, have settled their lawsuit against a semi-truck driver and company.

In 2019, an Eagle Transport gas tanker truck was southbound on NW. 43rd St. in Gainesville when the driver missed the gas station and made an illegal u-turn.

At the same time, a small car, driven by 20-year-old Lucca Roch-Hernandez, collided with the truck and ended up underneath it.

The tanker then burst into flames, killing Roch-Hernandez.

The parties are now filing for a dismissal with prejudice as soon as the settlement money is exchanged.

