Three hospitals in North Central Florida received A’s on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some North Central Florida hospitals are earning top honors from an organization that rates hospital safety.

North Florida Hospital scored an A on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for the 6th consecutive time.

HCA Florida-Ocala and HCA Florida-West Marion hospitals both received an A while U.F. Health Shands received a C.

The grade is based exclusively based on preventing medical errors and harm to patients.

Grades are updated twice a year.

