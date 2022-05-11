Advertisement

Three hospitals in North Central Florida received A’s on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some North Central Florida hospitals are earning top honors from an organization that rates hospital safety.

North Florida Hospital scored an A on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for the 6th consecutive time.

HCA Florida-Ocala and HCA Florida-West Marion hospitals both received an A while U.F. Health Shands received a C.

The grade is based exclusively based on preventing medical errors and harm to patients.

Grades are updated twice a year.

