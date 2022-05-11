TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Michael D’Alessio (St. Francis)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Running around an oval may not sound like the most exciting competition for most athletes, but for St. Francis Catholic Academy sprinter Michael D’Alessio, it provides a challenge other sports can’t.

“I think it’s about personal achievement and a fight against your own time,” said TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete Michael D’Alessio. “Trying to beat your personal record and everything like that. It puts you in a competition against yourself rather than other people.”

The Wolves’ senior ran the 200 and 400 meters this spring, along with the 110 and 300 hurdles. D’Alessio enjoys the nuances that each event requires to be successful at.

“With the 400 it’s about the your drive and how well you’re going to accelerate and sprint. With hurdles it’s a lot more technical I feel like. It just feels really great after completing the event and you feel like you’ve given it everything.”

Earlier this month, D’Alessio qualified for the regional track and field meet and posted a personal best time of 18.03 in the 110 hurdles. He believes the hard work he put in on the track, as well as, sharpening his mind was key to his accomplishment.

“Over the season I definitely got a lot better at that, where I just trust my muscle memory and training, what my coaches taught me and really to focus on the flow of the event, which is important for hurdling.”

D’Alessio was also on the swim and soccer teams for St. Francis.

In the classroom, he holds a 4.3 weighted gpa, belongs to the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta club, along with having a passion for digital photography. He finds sincere enjoyment in turning everyday objects into fascinating images.

“When you’re taking pictures, it’s mostly just ordinary stuff, so you have to put it in a different frame, no pun intended. You have to frame it in a way that puts a different meaning to it. I thought that’s pretty cool that I learned when I first took it.”

What intrigues him the most about bringing still images to life is the variety of ways it can be done.

“When I first look at a picture I always look at the technical aspects of it. Why am I looking at one part of the picture over the other and why is this picture so compelling? Whether it’s framing, depth of field or lighting.”

D’Alessia will attend the University of Florida this fall and major in Business Economics.

