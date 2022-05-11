Advertisement

Upsets abound in Class 1A baseball region playoffs

Lower seeds prevail on the road, setting the stage for round of underdogs in state quarters
CHS posts playoff shutout, ends 6-year drought
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WCJB) -Each of Tuesday’s four Class 1A region semifinals involving North Central Florida baseball teams had something in common: All were won by the lower seed.

In Lake Butler, Class 1A-Region 3 No. 4 seed Fort White shocked top seed Union County, 4-2 in nine innings to advance. The Indians (15-6) held the Fightin’ Tigers (14-12) off the board after the first inning. Fort White moves on to face No. 3 seed Lafayette, a 4-2 winner over Madison County on the road. The Hornets improve to to 17-3 overall.

In Class 1A-Region 4, Chiefland knocked off top seed and defending state champion Newberry, 4-3. The Indians (11-11) advance to take on Dixie County (12-9), after the Bears blanked No. 2 seed Fort Meade, 7-0. All 1A region title games are on Friday.

In Class 5A, top regional seed Columbia avoided a similar letdown by shutting out St. Augustine, 4-0 in the region quarterfinals. Tigers pitcher Truitt Todd lasted into the seventh to pick up the victory. The Tigers (20-8) will next host Mosley in Thursday’s state round of sixteen.

