16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12

ASO deputies search home during investigation.
ASO deputies search home during investigation.(Kishara Jenkins)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies searched a home in northeast Gainesville during an investigation into the production and possession of child sexual abusive materials Tuesday evening.

Deputies arrested 16-year-old Travis Richardson after detectives found various electronic storage devices containing child porn at his home on Northeast 19th Place. Investigators say he produced child porn of a victim under the age of 12.

Richardson is facing multiple counts of possessing obscene depictions of child sex conduct. Additional charges are pending further investigation.

He was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice. The State Attorney’s Office will determine whether to charge Richardson as an adult.

