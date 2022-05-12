Alachua County Pets: Sarge, Rubble, and Domino

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Sarge. He’s a four-year-old boy who loves to play and be social. If you’re looking for a forever friend who’s a barrel of laughs, then Sarge would be the best boy for you.

Next, say good morning to Rubble. Rubble is a sweet five-year-old doggo who enjoys sniffing, observing, and getting lots of pets. He is also a big fan of treats.

Lastly we this gorgeous girl Domino. She definitely knows how to strike a pose for the camera. She a pretty low-energy pooch who is hoping to find her forever home soon.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

