An art installation will be unveiled at the Pace Center for Girls

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An art installation is being unveiled in Gainesville.

This installation will be at the Pace Center for Girls to raise awareness for safe driving.

Muralist Jenna Horner partnered with Gainesville Police and State Farm to make this piece.

This event will go from noon to 2:30 p.m.

