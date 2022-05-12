Archer dump truck crash sends one to hospital
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was badly hurt in a wreck involving a dump truck in the city of Archer.
The crash happened on US 27-41 and 170th Street around 11:50 this morning.
They found the dump truck flipped over.
Responders gave first aid to the driver, who was taken to UF Health Shands in serious condition.
