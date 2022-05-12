Archer dump truck crash sends one to hospital

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was badly hurt in a wreck involving a dump truck in the city of Archer.

The crash happened on US 27-41 and 170th Street around 11:50 this morning.

They found the dump truck flipped over.

Responders gave first aid to the driver, who was taken to UF Health Shands in serious condition.

