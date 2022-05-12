The Bradford County School District is hosting a job fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bradford County School District is holding a job fair.

There are several different jobs that will be offered at this event including instructional, bus drivers, substitutes, and foodservice.

This event will be held at the Bradford High School gymnasium from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

