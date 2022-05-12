Cade Museum reveals new Animationland exhibit
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Step into a world of creativity, and animation!
TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio tells us about the newest exhibit at the Cade Museum.
TRENDING STORY: The Bradford County School District is hosting a job fair
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.