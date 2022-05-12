The College of Central Florida was recognized as a tree campus for the 13th year in a row

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For the 13th year in a row, the College of Central Florida is being recognized as a tree campus by the Arbor Day Foundation.

The organization confirmed the college met its five core standards of tree care and community engagement.

The program was launched in 2008 to honor colleges and universities that effectively manage campus forests.

TRENDING STORY: 5k memory to honor Lake City homicide victim

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.