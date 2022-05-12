Advertisement

The College of Central Florida was recognized as a tree campus for the 13th year in a row

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For the 13th year in a row, the College of Central Florida is being recognized as a tree campus by the Arbor Day Foundation.

The organization confirmed the college met its five core standards of tree care and community engagement.

The program was launched in 2008 to honor colleges and universities that effectively manage campus forests.

