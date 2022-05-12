Advertisement

DeLuca donates 250K to the Reilly Arts Center

By Julia Laude
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and visitors alike now have an updated space in Ocala to participate in the arts. The expansion project to add a north lobby, black box theater, teaching studios, and offices to the Reilly Arts Center began last year.

Ocala Toyota dealership owner and philanthropist, Frank DeLuca donated 250,000 dollars to help make it happen, along with the Morris and Janet Dittman estate, the David and Lisa Midgett foundation, and the NOMA gallery.

Staff said they hope to increase visitor numbers by an additional 50,000.

“We’ve got tribute bands, we’ve got other plays, and a whole bunch of cool things happening. We need the arts in our daily lives so I think this space gives us an opportunity to really put that front and center,” CEO and Artist Dir. of the Reilly Matt Wardell said.

The new 15,590 square-foot facility was officially unveiled in March.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time
Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time
A Marion County teacher is accused of using drugs on the grounds of an elementary school....
Marion County elementary school teacher accused of bringing drugs to school

Latest News

She says one of her main concerns is the flow of drugs coming across the border.
Rep. Cammack takes part in fallen officers memorial
She says one of her main concerns is the flow of drugs coming across the border.
Rep. Cammack takes part in fallen officers memorial
UF VANDALISM
UFPD investigating vandalism of Albert and Alberta statues
UF VANDALISM
UF VANDALISM