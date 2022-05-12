DeLuca donates 250K to the Reilly Arts Center

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and visitors alike now have an updated space in Ocala to participate in the arts. The expansion project to add a north lobby, black box theater, teaching studios, and offices to the Reilly Arts Center began last year.

Ocala Toyota dealership owner and philanthropist, Frank DeLuca donated 250,000 dollars to help make it happen, along with the Morris and Janet Dittman estate, the David and Lisa Midgett foundation, and the NOMA gallery.

Staff said they hope to increase visitor numbers by an additional 50,000.

“We’ve got tribute bands, we’ve got other plays, and a whole bunch of cool things happening. We need the arts in our daily lives so I think this space gives us an opportunity to really put that front and center,” CEO and Artist Dir. of the Reilly Matt Wardell said.

The new 15,590 square-foot facility was officially unveiled in March.

