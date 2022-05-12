Advertisement

Farm Share will have a drive-thru style distribution in Gainesville

Farm Share is distributing food in Gainesville.
Farm Share is distributing food in Gainesville.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food in Gainesville.

Recipients can get fresh produce, non-perishable and canned goods.

This distribution is drive-thru style

This event will be held at 635 NW 6th St. from 9 a.m. until supplies last.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

