Farm Share will have a drive-thru style distribution in Gainesville
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food in Gainesville.
Recipients can get fresh produce, non-perishable and canned goods.
This distribution is drive-thru style
This event will be held at 635 NW 6th St. from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
