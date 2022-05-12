FHSAA State Track & Field: Class 1A Results

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It took nearly the entire school year for Gainesville to host an FHSAA championship event, but the state’s best athletes promise to shine at James G. Pressly Stadium on the UF campus this week for the FHSAA track and field meet.

Action began on Wednesday with boys and girls competition in Class 1A, with Bell’s Nicole Shepherd representing North Central Florida brilliantly. Shepherd claimed the title in the girls high jump at 5 feet, 5 inches and also took eighth in the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet, 7.5 inches.

On the team front, Oak Hall took fifth in both the boys and girls competitions, backed by runner-up performances in both 4x800m relay races, and the boys 4x400m relay.

Branford also placed multiple athletes, including Nathalia Veal in the pole vault finishing in a tie for fourth (10 feet, 10 inches), and Kyson Johnson placing fourth in the javelin (157 feet, 2 inches).

Action continues on Thursday with the 2A meet.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.