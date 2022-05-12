Advertisement

FHSAA State Track & Field: Class 1A Results

NCFL athletes shine on the state championship stage
Bell provides a state champ in Class 1A
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It took nearly the entire school year for Gainesville to host an FHSAA championship event, but the state’s best athletes promise to shine at James G. Pressly Stadium on the UF campus this week for the FHSAA track and field meet.

Action began on Wednesday with boys and girls competition in Class 1A, with Bell’s Nicole Shepherd representing North Central Florida brilliantly. Shepherd claimed the title in the girls high jump at 5 feet, 5 inches and also took eighth in the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet, 7.5 inches.

On the team front, Oak Hall took fifth in both the boys and girls competitions, backed by runner-up performances in both 4x800m relay races, and the boys 4x400m relay.

Branford also placed multiple athletes, including Nathalia Veal in the pole vault finishing in a tie for fourth (10 feet, 10 inches), and Kyson Johnson placing fourth in the javelin (157 feet, 2 inches).

Action continues on Thursday with the 2A meet.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

Santa Fe H.S.
Region baseball playoff round-up: Santa Fe falls in 10 innings
Hannah Adams stands in the batters box at KSP.
Florida softball beats Texas A&M to advance to quarterfinals of SEC Tournament
Michael D'Alessio warms up at track practice for St. Francis Catholic Academy.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Michael D’Alessio (St. Francis)
Union County H.S., Tuesday
Upsets abound in Class 1A baseball region playoffs