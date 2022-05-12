Florida softball beats Texas A&M to advance to quarterfinals of SEC Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the Southeastern Conference Tournament in their own backyard, Tim Walton and the Florida softball team came out to Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium with one objective in mind - defeat Texas A&M and advance to the quarterfinals - mission accomplished.

Elizabeth Hightower (15-7) hurled 5.1 phenomenal innings of one-run ball to help lead the Gators (42-15) to a 4-1 victory against the Aggies (29-26) Wednesday night to move on and set up a showdown with Kentucky on Thursday.

The veteran right-hander only struck out one batter during her time in circle, while issuing five walks, but her defense managed to keep the runners from advancing too far, by recording a pair of double plays. The double plays were both courtesy of base running errors on the Aggies, who enable Florida to double-off the runners.

At the plate, the orange and blue jumped out to a hot start. The Gators struck for three runs in the bottom of the 1st and a single run in the bottom of the 2nd.

In the home-half of the 1st, with Skylar Wallace at the plate, Hannah Adams attempted to steal second and once A&M threw down to try and unsuccessfully catch her, Kendra Falby raced from third to home and slid under the tag for the first run of the game.

Two batters later, Charla Echols blooped a single down the left field line that brought in Adams to give Florida a 2-0 advantage.

A couple batters after Echols, Reagan Walsh lifted a slicing ball out to right center that fell to the turf. That base hit brought home Echols and the home crowd was on its feet in excitement from the third run of the game touching home for the Gators.

In the bottom of the 2nd, adams ripped a ground ball through the right side of the infield to plate Falby for the second time in the contest. Adams rbi single moved the team’s cushion to 4-0.

The Aggies did manage to score a single run off Hightower in the top of the 6th. Trinity Cannon knocked a single to left to drive in Rylen Wiggins to get A&M on the board, but that was the only damage they would do in the game.

Riley Trlicek and Natalie Lugo made a relief appearance, as Lugo recorded the final out of the contest to send Florida to the quarterfinals, where they will play Kentucky.

The quarterfinal contest between the Gators and Wildcats is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, May 10.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.