Gainesville man arrested for allegedly trafficking bath salts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after being accused of trafficking bath salts.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Rarecues Perry was pulled over for not having a tag light.

Perry then let deputies check his car.

They found over 28 grams of MDPV, commonly known as bath salts.

Perry denied knowing the drugs were in his vehicle.

He is being charged with one felony count of drug trafficking.

