The Levy County Sheriff’s Office is having a memorial service honoring law enforcement officers

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office is honoring law enforcement officers who died serving their community.

This memorial service will be held at the Levy County Courthouse in courtroom A.

The presentation will start at 10 a.m.

