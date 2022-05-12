Man sentenced in child porn case

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 292 months. That’s 8,882 days.

That’s how long a federal judge sentenced a defendant from Gainesville convicted on multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

34-year-old YTravonta Rivers received the more than 24-year sentence today.

Authorities found numerous child porn videos on computers in his home.

Once he’s out of prison, rivers is sentenced to 20 years of supervised release. and he’ll have to register as a sex offender.

