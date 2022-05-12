North Central Florida fire rescue crews worked together to put out a potentially dangerous brush fire in Alachua

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The fire happened at a farm near Santa Fe high school and no people or animals were injured.

“Fire, flames, it was bad with the wind”, Andy Crane was on his John Deere tractor when he noticed something was wrong.

“Out here harvesting our crops and the belt dropped a spark into the straw and it caught on fire. I tried to put it out, but the wind would not allow that so we called the fire department” said Crane.

That is when Alachua County and High Springs fire rescue crews responded to what was then just five acres worth of flames.

“We worked together with the division of forestry to be able to plow a line around the fire so that we can contain it. Then our fire fighters worked to clean up hotspots and to try to keep the fire at bay while the line was being plowed” said Mike Cowart, assistant ACFR fire chief.

Florida Forest Service officials estimate that thirty-one acres burned.

It was approximately an hour and a half from the time responders were dispatched to the fire till the fire was 100% contained.

“As we saw with this fire it was moving so fast and it had came right towards County Road 235A. If jumped the hard road, the asphalt road, there were homes immediately adjacent on the other side of this road. They were considered threatened during the time this fire was active” said Florida Forest Service public information officer, Ludie Bond.

No homes were damaged by the flames.

Andy Crane says he will not be farming the land for the rest of the year, but is happy that no major damage took place.

“It didn’t hurt anybody or burn anybody’s stuff down. Minimal damage on that part. So I’m happy” said Crane.

ACFR officials say their drone footage allowed them to have aerial view and keep up with the fire, so those flames didn’t cross into neighborhoods.

The forest service reports forty-nine active fires are burning in Florida.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.