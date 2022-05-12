North Marion Middle School won the Say Something award for the 2nd straight year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - North Marion Middle School has won the Say Something award for the 2nd year in a row.

The award is given to six schools in the nation by the group Sandy Hook Promise.

Members of the Students Against Violence club at North Marion put together a video to show how they are encouraging students to help other students in crisis.

