North Marion Middle School won the Say Something award for the 2nd straight year

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - North Marion Middle School has won the Say Something award for the 2nd year in a row.

The award is given to six schools in the nation by the group Sandy Hook Promise.

Members of the Students Against Violence club at North Marion put together a video to show how they are encouraging students to help other students in crisis.

TRENDING STORY: Gov. DeSantis announces millions in funding for infrastructure improvements in rural communities

