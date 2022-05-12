Region baseball playoff round-up: Santa Fe falls in 10 innings

(WCJB) -The Santa Fe baseball team dropped Wednesday’s Class 4A region quarterfinal in heartbreaking fashion, losing to Clay, 12-9 in 10 innings. The Raiders are ow eliminated from the playoffs after a 20-win season.

The Raiders trailed, 5-0 until piecing together a four-run rally in the fifth inning. They tied the game in the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings but never led.

The Blue Devils move on to play region top seed Suwannee, an 11-5 winner over Baker County.

In Class 3A baseball, Trinity Catholic prevailed over Pensacola Catholic, 8-0. And the Celtics will host eighth-seeded Fernandina Beach in the region semifinals.

In Class 2A, Oak Hall’s season came to a close with a 12-2 defeat to North Florida Christian. The Eagles wrap up the season 18-4.

In softball region quarterfinals, Keystone Heights made it to the Class 3A state round of sixteen by knocking off West Nassau, 7-4, while Trinity Catholic fell to Foundation Academy in Class 2A, 4-3.

