Rep. Cammack takes part in fallen officers memorial

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C.(WCJB) - Several members of Congress, including North-Central Florida representative Kat Cammack, honored fallen officers outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C. today.

Cammack, who is married to a Gainesville firefighter, encouraged people to pray for everyone who puts on a badge each day.

She says one of her main concerns is crime associated with the drugs coming across the southern border.

“Just about a month ago, in Marion County Florida, two pounds of fentanyl was found. It’s a brick and on that brick was the stamp of a border cartel member. That is enough fentanyl to kill every man woman and child in Marion County Florida.”

Cammack was referring to the arrest of Alejandro Mendez and Calah Sabilona on April 12th.

Marion county deputies charged the couple with trafficking fentanyl.

