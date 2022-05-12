Advertisement

UFPD investigating vandalism of Albert and Alberta statues

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department is investigating the vandalism of a statue on campus.

Black and red paint were splashed on the statue of Albert and Alberta in front of Emerson Alumni Hall.

Much of the paint has since been scrubbed off.

Officers are asking for information on this man caught on camera at the time of the vandalism.

They say he is a white man around 6 feet tall.

He could be charged with felony criminal mischief.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville man arrested for allegedly trafficking bath salts

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time
Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time
A Marion County teacher is accused of using drugs on the grounds of an elementary school....
Marion County elementary school teacher accused of bringing drugs to school

Latest News

She says one of her main concerns is the flow of drugs coming across the border.
Rep. Cammack takes part in fallen officers memorial
She says one of her main concerns is the flow of drugs coming across the border.
Rep. Cammack takes part in fallen officers memorial
Frank DeLuca donates to the Reilly Arts Center
DeLuca donates 250K to the Reilly Arts Center
UF VANDALISM
UF VANDALISM