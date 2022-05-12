UFPD investigating vandalism of Albert and Alberta statues

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department is investigating the vandalism of a statue on campus.

Black and red paint were splashed on the statue of Albert and Alberta in front of Emerson Alumni Hall.

Much of the paint has since been scrubbed off.

Officers are asking for information on this man caught on camera at the time of the vandalism.

They say he is a white man around 6 feet tall.

He could be charged with felony criminal mischief.

