Vanguard High students mourn the loss of 15-year-old killed in crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - MacKenna Rector was in a vehicle with another 15-year-old Vanguard High School student Tuesday morning.

Around 5:15, Ocala Police said they got into a head-on collision with a Mitsubishi Montero at the intersection of NE 25th Ave. and NE 14th St.

“After the crash, both of those teens were transported to Shands hospital in Gainesville where sadly the girl who was the passenger in that vehicle later died,” said public information officer Jeff Walczak.

Counselors were at Vanguard through the school day speaking to students mourning the loss of a friend. Tenth grader Ashton Lau said all his classmates were upset.

“Everybody was crying, everybody was really upset, everyone was sad. No one understood why she let him drive the car.”

Lau said MacKenna was always happy and she was very popular at school.

“Everybody knew who she was because she was really pretty, everyone was walking around school saying she’s pretty and it’s just kind of sad.”

Police are still investigating the incident and the 15-year-old driver is in stable condition. The driver of the Mitsubishi had no significant injuries and was released at the scene.

Lau said fellow students were making posters to always remember MacKenna.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.