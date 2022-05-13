Advertisement

Alachua County couple arrested for suspected sexual abuse of a child

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A couple from Alachua County is behind bars on suspicion of sexually abusing a child.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say the victim is under 10.

27-year-old Kareena Jones is being held at the Alachua County Jail.

She was arrested in April for sexual assault.

A warrant was issued for her boyfriend 30-year-old, Justin De la Rosa.

He was taken into custody in Georgia on the same charges.

Jones’ bond is more than a million dollars.

De la Rosa is waiting to be extradited to Alachua County.

His bond is more than two million dollars.

