The ARC of North Florida is hosting its 12th annual golf tournament fundraiser
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Arc of North Florida is holding its 12th annual golf tournament fundraiser.
Complimentary breakfast sandwiches and coffee will be provided.
TRENDING STORY: Levy County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen officers
Shotgun is at 9 a.m. with a captain’s choice scramble for 18 holes.
Registration starts at 8 am at the Country Club of Lake City.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.