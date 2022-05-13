Baby formula shortage: How North Central Florida parents are affected

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents across the country are continuing to hunt for baby formula amidst a nationwide shortage.

Ongoing supply disruptions combined with a recent safety recall leave many pharmacy and supermarket shelves looking bare.

A North Central Florida mother, Gigi Townsend, has watched the widespread shortage worsen over the last six months.

“I went to Chiefland, Williston, Bronson, Ocala, Gainesville and they were all just empty, even the liquids,” said Townsend. “It was pretty pricey and money we didn’t have just to drive around looking for formula for her.”

After having to travel hours to find her daughter Raelyn’s formula with little luck, she said she he was left with the choice of having to switch her to a different formula, which caused digestive issues.

“I didn’t realize how bad it as until I mothers writing me from out of state saying they didn’t have any other,” said Townsend.

Now that her daughter is eating regular baby food, Townsend is helping other mothers across the country struggling to find their specific formula.

“I just had my inbox flooded from moms out of state and everything asking for help saying they don’t have formula for their babies,” said Townsend. “I feel bad because I only have so much, but whenever I see it I just grab some.”

So what should parents do if they are having trouble finding formula?

Talk with your pediatrician or call a local food bank to see if they can help locate some options. Experts also recommend checking with smaller stores and pharmacies, which may still have supplies when larger stores run out.

While many larger stores have limits on formula purchases, TV20 checked in with a few of our smaller stores in North Central Florida. Hitchcocks in Trenton have shelves stoked for the most part. Officials with the store said shortage have no been an issue across all North Central Florida stores.

