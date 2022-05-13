Country Club at Lake City hosts The Arc Golf Tournament

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Tee times booked up so fast they had to turn them away at the Country Club at Lake City this morning.

The Arc of North Florida hosted their 12th Annual Golf Tournament.

A hundred golfers got off to a shotgun start.

The tournament is one of the non-profit’s largest fundraisers of the year, helping residents of The Arc with their assisted living.

Michelle Pollina, development coordinator for The Arc, explains that “medicare funds a lot of that but there’s a big shortage on Medicare between what they pay and what our costs actually are so we do fundraisers to fund that gap.”

The Arc hopes to raise between $8,000 to 10,000 from today’s tournament.

First and second place winners receive cash prizes and the rest of the field was entered into a door prize raffle.

