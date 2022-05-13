Advertisement

Country Club at Lake City hosts The Arc Golf Tournament

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Tee times booked up so fast they had to turn them away at the Country Club at Lake City this morning.

The Arc of North Florida hosted their 12th Annual Golf Tournament.

A hundred golfers got off to a shotgun start.

The tournament is one of the non-profit’s largest fundraisers of the year, helping residents of The Arc with their assisted living.

Michelle Pollina, development coordinator for The Arc, explains that “medicare funds a lot of that but there’s a big shortage on Medicare between what they pay and what our costs actually are so we do fundraisers to fund that gap.”

The Arc hopes to raise between $8,000 to 10,000 from today’s tournament.

First and second place winners receive cash prizes and the rest of the field was entered into a door prize raffle.

