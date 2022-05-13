A Dixie County employee is seriously injured after a falling tree crushed his vehicle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County officials are confirming a county employee was badly hurt on the job by a falling tree.

This Is in response to the overwhelming calls we have had - An employee was severely injured yesterday when a tree... Posted by Dixie County Building and Zoning Department on Thursday, May 12, 2022

They say a worker with the Dixie County Building and Zoning department was in his truck when a tree suddenly fell, crushing the vehicle.

He suffered serious injuries and the family is asking for prayers.

TRENDING STORY: UFPD investigating vandalism of Albert and Alberta statues

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.