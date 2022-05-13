Advertisement

A Dixie County employee is seriously injured after a falling tree crushed his vehicle

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County officials are confirming a county employee was badly hurt on the job by a falling tree.

This Is in response to the overwhelming calls we have had - An employee was severely injured yesterday when a tree...

Posted by Dixie County Building and Zoning Department on Thursday, May 12, 2022

They say a worker with the Dixie County Building and Zoning department was in his truck when a tree suddenly fell, crushing the vehicle.

He suffered serious injuries and the family is asking for prayers.

