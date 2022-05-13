A Dixie County employee is seriously injured after a falling tree crushed his vehicle
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County officials are confirming a county employee was badly hurt on the job by a falling tree.
They say a worker with the Dixie County Building and Zoning department was in his truck when a tree suddenly fell, crushing the vehicle.
He suffered serious injuries and the family is asking for prayers.
TRENDING STORY: UFPD investigating vandalism of Albert and Alberta statues
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.