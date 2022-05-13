Farm Share is hosting a Sisters Helping Sisters food distribution event
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is holding a Sisters Helping Sisters food distribution event.
This free food distribution will be held at the Bartley Temple United Methodist Church in Gainesville.
It will be open until supplies last.
This event starts at 9 a.m.
