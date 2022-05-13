FHSAA State Track & Field: Class 2A Results

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On day two of the FHSAA State Track & Field competition the Sant Fe Raiders stood atop the podium in a couple events for Class 2A.

Kyren Washington and teammate Kaleb Johnson finished 1-2 in the boys high jump. Johnson was able to clear a height of 6′5 to claim the silver medal, but it was Washington who took home the gold. Washington was the only one who had enough bounce in his step to get over the bar at 6′7.

Washington’s mark of 6′7 was also a new personal record for the Raiders Junior.

In the boys javelin, Connor Wetherington hurled his spear 200′1. Wetherington’s throw was nearly 30 feet further than any other competitor in the field.

As for the discus, Dunnellon’s Winston Sanders also took home the top award in the boys category. Winston threw his discus 156′9 to top Sam Romerhaus of Calvary Christian by 4′8.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.