Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala

By Julia Laude
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala is at the top of the list for the city with the most growth in 2022, that’s according to a recent study published by tech company moveBuddha. Sarasota comes in second on that list.

That study found that “for every 594 moves to Ocala there is only 100 out” of the area, making it number one on their list.

“Ocala is going to be the next Tampa or Orlando in the next few years,” said Thomas Leece, who is the owner of the moving company, Affordable Moving USA. He and his wife started the business 12 years ago and quickly became a family affair.

“Our sister-in-law works with us, our brother-in-law works with us,” he said.

The moveBuddha study shows Californians and New Yorkers are leading the surge. In recent months, he said they’ve seen an influx of people moving to the area, mostly for work.

“We are booking into July right now,” Leece said.

And it hasn’t necessarily been an easy task to take on. In several cases, with inflation impacting the availability and costs of materials along with a labor shortage, residents are re-locating quicker than crews can get the work done.

“Instead of them being able to move into their new homes, they’re actually having to be re-located into storage until their new homes are built, they get their COs [certificate of occupancy] to be able to occupy the new residence so then we’re having to move them twice,” he said.

A move twice that’s well worth it to some, especially in this hot housing market.

