Advertisement

Florida teacher of the year Sarah Painter is visiting Shady Hill Elementary School

Florida teacher of the year Sarah Painter is visiting Shady Hill Elementary School
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s teacher of the year is visiting Shady Hill Elementary School.

Sarah Painter is coming just in time to experience the third annual Kindy Five Hundred.

TRENDING STORY: MCSO High School Senior Career Expo

Painter will meet with the school’s teaching faculty to share her inspirations and teaching philosophies.

Painter will visit the school starting at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time
Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time
A Marion County teacher is accused of using drugs on the grounds of an elementary school....
Marion County elementary school teacher accused of bringing drugs to school

Latest News

Farm Share is hosting a Sisters Helping Sisters food distribution event
Farm Share is hosting a Sisters Helping Sisters food distribution event
Florida teacher of the year Sarah Painter is visiting Shady Hill Elementary School
Florida teacher of the year Sarah Painter is visiting Shady Hill Elementary School
A Dixie County employee is seriously injured after a falling tree crushed his vehicle
A Dixie County employee is seriously injured after a falling tree crushed his vehicle
Owners Elizabeth and Phil Guadagno announced they are selling the North Florida Speedway
Owners Elizabeth and Phil Guadagno announced they are selling the North Florida Speedway