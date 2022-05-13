Florida teacher of the year Sarah Painter is visiting Shady Hill Elementary School
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s teacher of the year is visiting Shady Hill Elementary School.
Sarah Painter is coming just in time to experience the third annual Kindy Five Hundred.
TRENDING STORY: MCSO High School Senior Career Expo
Painter will meet with the school’s teaching faculty to share her inspirations and teaching philosophies.
Painter will visit the school starting at 8 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.