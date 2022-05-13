Florida teacher of the year Sarah Painter is visiting Shady Hill Elementary School

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s teacher of the year is visiting Shady Hill Elementary School.

Sarah Painter is coming just in time to experience the third annual Kindy Five Hundred.

Painter will meet with the school’s teaching faculty to share her inspirations and teaching philosophies.

Painter will visit the school starting at 8 a.m.

