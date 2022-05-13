Gainesville Leader tests positive for COVID-19
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A north-central Florida leader has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Twitter, Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe announced that he has covid.
He says he feels terrible and is currently isolating.
TRENDING STORY: The ARC of North Florida is hosting its 12th annual golf tournament fundraiser
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.