Gainesville Leader tests positive for COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A north-central Florida leader has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Twitter, Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe announced that he has covid.

He says he feels terrible and is currently isolating.

