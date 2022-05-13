Advertisement

Gainesville Leader tests positive for COVID-19

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A north-central Florida leader has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Twitter, Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe announced that he has covid.

He says he feels terrible and is currently isolating.

